Union Minister V.K. Singh inspects Porpanaikottai excavation site near Pudukottai

June 23, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation General (Retd) V.K.Singh on Friday visited Porpanaikottai near Pudukottai where excavation works are being carried out by the State Archaeology Department.

The Minister, who was on a visit to Pudukottai district, took time to visit Porpanaikottai excavation site where he was briefed by the State Archaeology Department officials regarding the ongoing excavation works and about the ancient objects that were recovered from the site.

A senior official of the State Archaeology Department said the Minister spent about 30 minutes at the Porpanaikottai site and was shown the type of objects that were found during the course of excavation.

In a brief interaction with reporters after the site visit, Mr. Singh said such excavation sites were pointers to ancient civilisations in India.

“With this we will be able to tell the world that the most ancient civilisations existed in India and the benefits of the civilisations went from here to all over the world.”

The Minister said he was lucky and felt happy to visit the Porpanaikottai excavation site and the works which were going on. It is felt that it may be a very old civilisational settlements in this area, he added.