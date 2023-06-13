Union Minister L. Murugan hands over appointment orders

June 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Tuesday said the Central government was working for the inclusive growth of all sections of society.

Handing over appointing orders to candidates at a Rozgar Mela here, Mr..Murugan said that inclusive growth of all was among the important agenda of the Narendra Modi government. Towards achieving this goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced many schemes for the poor and downtrodden. Impetus was being given to ‘Make in India’ initiative. The country had begun exports in the defence sector and it would emerge as a developed nation very soon, he affirmed.

Mr. Murugan said that 10 lakh people would be given appointment orders through ‘Rozgar Mela’ in a year. More than four lakh appointees had been distributed appointment orders so far. The government had taken several steps to achieve the target.