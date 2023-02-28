HamberMenu
Union Minister inspects Karur railway station

February 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh inspects the Karur railway station on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh inspects the Karur railway station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Karur railway station would be developed under Amrit Bharat Station scheme, said Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, here on Tuesday.

It was one of the 15 railway stations in Salem Division that would be developed under the scheme, the Minister said while inspecting the Karur station.

Accompanied by A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem; P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager; and E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, the Minister inspected passenger amenities. She checked the functioning of catering stalls on the platform.

Ms. Jardosh met passengers and enquired about amenities available at the railway station. She visited the control room where CCTV surveillance system was being maintained by the Railway Protection Force and checked its functioning, according to a press release from Salem Division of the Southern Railway.

Earlier, the Minister planted a sapling near the entrance of the railway station.

