ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister inspects individual household water tap connections in Kattaiyandipatti hamlet

August 27, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation V.K. Singh inspecting the water tap connection given to a house at Kattaiyandipatti in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation V. K. Singh on Sunday visited Kattaiyandipatti hamlet in Pothaiyampatti panchayat in Ponnamaravathy block in the district and inspected the works carried out under the Jal Jeevan Mission. 

Official sources said Mr. Singh inspected the household connections provided in the hamlet under the Jal Jeevan Mission and interacted with the villagers. The sources further said individual water connections had been provided to all the 274 households in Kattaiyandipatti hamlet. The Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in the rural areas. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US