Union Minister inspects individual household water tap connections in Kattaiyandipatti hamlet

August 27, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation V. K. Singh on Sunday visited Kattaiyandipatti hamlet in Pothaiyampatti panchayat in Ponnamaravathy block in the district and inspected the works carried out under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Official sources said Mr. Singh inspected the household connections provided in the hamlet under the Jal Jeevan Mission and interacted with the villagers. The sources further said individual water connections had been provided to all the 274 households in Kattaiyandipatti hamlet. The Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in the rural areas.