June 29, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy on Thursday said that the Perambalur district administration had “utterly failed” in providing necessary data in respect of certain Centrally sponsored schemes.

Speaking to reporters at Perambalur after reviewing the implementation of schemes of the Union Government, Mr. Narayanaswamy said prior to the meeting he had visited a village in the district where an Amrit Sarovar scheme and some other schemes were being implemented.

(Mission Amrit Sarovar is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 waterbodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.)

A sum of ₹45 lakh had been drawn by the officials for the Amrit Sarovar Scheme for just one-and-half acre land which he termed as a “big scandal”. “There may be a lot of Amrit Sarovar scandals in the district which had to be inquired by the government,“ he said.

The Minister said for his part he would write a letter to the department concerned in this regard. The Minister also found fault in respect of works taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission in another village. All materials used for the works under the scheme were not scientifically viable, he said and added that he had asked the District Collector to look into the issue.

There was no data on how many Mudra loans were given to members of the SC and ST community and for Animal Husbandry, the Minister said and added that officials were not even aware of the Interest Subvention Scheme of the Government of India. The review meeting was attended by District Collector K. Karpagam and other officials.

