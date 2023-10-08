Union Minister distributes welfare measures to fishermen

October 08, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

On the second day of Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase IX, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala visited Tharangambadi and Poompuhar fishing harbours and interacted with the local fishermen on Sunday.

Accompanied by L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and senior officials from the Department of Fisheries, Mr. Rupala held a discussion with fishermen on various issues and challenges faced by them at the fish landing centre in Tharangambadi.

Later, he distributed Kisan Credit Cards and cheques to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) at the Poompuhar fishing harbour.

While speaking at the event, Mr. Rupala listed out various initiatives taken by the Union government for the welfare of fishermen and urged them to utilise the benefits. Mr. Murugan said that to effectively tap the expertise of the fishermen, the Ministry has decided to include representatives from the fishermen community in policy making.

The Ministers also went onboard a mechanised boat for a few metres in the sea to take stock of arrangements at the mouth of the Poompuhar fishing harbour. Earlier in the day, Mr. Rupala paid visits to Tirunallar Saniswaran temple at Karaikal and Arulmigu Amirthakadeswarar temple at Thirukkadaiyur.

