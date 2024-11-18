Union Minister criticises Waqf Board’s ownership claims over land, questions Stalin’s silence on the issue

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Monday criticised the ownership claims on lands made by the Waqf Board, including in Tiruchendurai in Tiruchi district

Ms. Karandlaje attended a meeting organised by the ‘Land Protection Movement’ in Tiruchendurai, where she interacted with residents concerned about losing their lands due to the Waqf Board’s claims. The disputed claim involve land owned by over 600 farmers and the 1,300-year-old Chandrasekara Swamy Temple, believed to have been built by Paranthaka Cholan, she said.

Speaking to press persons, Ms. Karandlaje maintained the Waqf Board was not part of the original Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar in 1950. It was introduced in 1954 under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to protect lands left behind by those who moved to Pakistan and Bangladesh, she alleged. This historical context, she argued, is crucial to understanding the current claims, which she alleged have expanded beyond the original intent to unfairly target farmers and temple properties.

“In 1954, only thousands of acres were under Waqf control; today, it has expanded to 38 lakh acres, making it the third-largest landowner after Defence and Railways. We do not dispute the Waqf properties identified in 1954. However, we oppose claims over farmers’ lands, temple and ancestral properties,” she said.

She alleged ownership claims on over 1.25 lakh acres made by the Waqf Board was affecting people across Tamil Nadu. When pointed out that the Tiruchi district administration recently clarified that there was no problem in buying or selling land in Tiruchendurai, Ms. Karandlaje said, “Now that Tiruchendurai has become a major issue, Revenue officers are saying that you can sell the land. But they are only saying that orally.”

Ms. Karandlaje criticised Mr. Stalin for his silence on the issue and termed him anti-Hindu. She also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier remarks about ending ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and the attempts to melt temple gold in Tamil Nadu.