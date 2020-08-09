Union Health Ministry takes note of complaint against JIPMER

Karaikal

‘No out-patient camps were being conducted’

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken cognisance of a complaint forwarded by Karaikal unit of India Against Corruption alleging ‘medical negligence’ by JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research), Puducherry, in conducting out-patient camps in the Neravy Campus.

A senior official of the Ministry has forwarded the complaint sent by IAC Karaikal unit president S. Anandkumar to the Director of JIPMER, Puducherry, for further action.

In the detailed representation to the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi that was forwarded to the Union Health Ministry, Prof. Anandkumar called for CBI investigation into the ‘medical negligence’.

Citing public complaints, Prof. Anandkumar said the out-patient camp conducted by specialists in cardiology, endocrinology, urology, nephrology, oncology, neurology and other specialisations since 2009 had been gradually reduced since 2017, and ‘now completely closed’. The act of JIPMER was detrimental to public interests. An investigation by CBI was needed as infrastructure created with investment of crores of rupees have not been put to public use.

The outpatient camps used to be of immense utility to a large number of economically poor patients who used to receive medicines and spectacles free of cost. Even critical cases were shifted to Puducherry for intensive care and surgery to the best satisfaction.

The JIPMER administration must have recruited permanent specialists’ professionals in various fields of medical sciences to cater to the health care needs of residents of Karaikal, Prof. Anandkumar said in his petition.

Medical professionals cannot cite COVID-19 pandemic as the cause for their absence. Economically backward people in Karaikal cannot be expected to travel to Puducherry to receive specialised treatment. It is the responsibility of JIPMER administration to show its commitment to residents of Karaikal, he said, emphasising that JIPMER must be directed to resume the out-patient camps at the Arasalar campus or the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Campus in Karaikal.