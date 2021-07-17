‘Union government is biased in the Mekedatu dam project’

THANJAVUR

17 July 2021 20:00 IST

Cauvery-Vaigai-Kundar river linking project will bring prosperity: MLA

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist) and like-minded farmers’ associations staged a demonstration here on Saturday condemning the move by Karnataka to construct a dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Participating in the demonstration, the State secretary of All India Agriculture Labourers’ Association and Gandarvarkottai MLA, M. Chinnadurai, charged the Union government of acting in a biased manner with respect to the Mekedatu dam project. If Karnataka went ahead and constructed the dam, the Cauvery delta would become a desert.

Stating that Cauvery-Vaigai-Kundar river inter-linking project would definitely bring prosperity to several districts and help protect the agriculture sector, Mr. Chinnadurai regretted that the project was yet to pick up momentum even after foundation stones were laid twice by former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Further, those who ruled the State in the past had declared that they would link the eight rivers in the State.

Under these circumstances, the perseverance of the Karnataka government to pursue Mekedatu dam project had caused anguish to the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.

State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam P. Shanmugam urged the Union government to cancel the permission given to the Karnataka government to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on construction of the dam at Mekedatu.

As per the Supreme Court order, the power to take decisions on issues relating to inter-State river water disputes rested with the Cauvery Water Management Authority only, he said and demanded that the vacant CWMA chairman post be filled at the earliest.