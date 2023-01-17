Union Government accepts Tamil Nadu’s demand for new PHCs: Health Minister

January 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Union Government has conceded the Tamil Nadu government’s demand for increasing the number of primary healthcare centers in the State by 50, according to the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma.Subramanian.

Disclosing this at the 10 th anniversary celebrations of Meenakshi Hospital here on Tuesday, Mr.Subramanian highlighted the need for a close coordination between the public and private institutions in the healthcare industry for providing the necessary healthcare to the public.

Elaborating the steps initiated by the present government in setting up government hospitals in urban localities on the lines of urban government clinics functioning in New Delhi, he added that apart from this, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had written to the Union Government for increasing the number of PHCs in the State by 50.

Stating that the Union Government agreed to the proposal to set up 25 PHCs in rural areas and an equal number of PHCs in urban localities, the Minister said that a new PHC would come up at Thippirajapuram near Kumbakonam under this scheme.

As far as the hospitals to be set up on the lines of urban government clinics functioning in New Delhi, 12 such facilities would come up in Thanjavur district – 8 in Thanjavur Corporation domain, 3 in Kumbakonam Corporation limits and 1 in Pattukottai Municipality, he added.

Hailing the Meenakshi Hospital management for providing sustained advanced medical care to the people in this region, he commended the hospital for carrying out cleft lip and palate surgeries on children born with such deformities, free of charge.

Earlier, he inaugurated a Neonatal Intensive Care and Speech Therapy units at the hospital.

More than 1000 children born with such deformities had been treated at the hospital and speech therapy treatment provided, according to the hospital Chairman S. Gurushankar.