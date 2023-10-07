HamberMenu
Union Fisheries Minister visits coastal districts on Sagar Parikrama Yatra

October 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala interacting with fishermen at Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala interacting with fishermen at Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase IX, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala visited the coastal areas of Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts on Saturday and interacted with fishermen.

At Jegathapattinam fishing harbour, Mr. Rupala interacted with several fishermen from Pudukottai district and distributed Kisan Credit Cards to 10 beneficiaries. He also inspected the fish landing centre and discussed various issues faced by the fishermen.

He urged the fishermen, women self-help group members, cooperative societies, and entrepreneurs to utilise benefits under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Later, he inaugurated a branch of the Fish Farmer and Fish Producer Co-operative Society Limited at Manamelkudi.

To ensure the safety of fishermen, constant efforts have been taken to affix gadgets on their fishing boats and distribution of high-quality fishing nets and transponders, he said and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) is utilised for the benefit of fishermen under the first come first serve basis.

The Minister also visited Adhiramapattinam and Mallipattinam fishing harbours in Thanjavur district and Nagapattinam fishing harbour. He interacted with fishermen and distributed welfare measures. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and senior officials from the Fisheries Department accompanied Mr. Rupala during his visits.

