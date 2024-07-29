Uniforms and bicycles distributed to primary schoolchildren in Thanjavur

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed tablet computers to teachers and uniforms and bicycles to students at Thanjavur on Monday.

Participating in the “Muperum Vizha” at the Thanjavur Corporation Nilagiri Municipal Colony High School, the Minister distributed tablet computers to the primary school teachers, uniforms to children of Classes I to VIII and bicycles to the Higher Secondary School students.

The Minister told presspersons that the uniforms, tabs and bicycles were distributed at the instruction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Stating that discussions had been held with the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) representatives with respect to their 13-points charter of demands, he said steps had been taken to fulfil five or six demands. Further, the Chief Secretary would be involved in the talks and solutions would be arrived definitely to respect the sentiments of the TETO-JAC members.

The Minister said the issue of non-release of funds under Right to Education Act by the Union government had been taken up with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, the Union government officials were yet to respond in this matter and the Chief Minister would take steps on the issue based on the response from the Union government, he added.

