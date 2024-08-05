Unidentified persons steal ₹50 lakh from a lorry parked near tea stall

Unidentified persons allegedly stole ₹ 50.67 lakh kept inside a box below the driver’s seat of a lorry when the driver had parked the vehicle near a tea stall at Kavalkarapalayam to have a cup of tea on Saturday evening. The matter was reported to the Pettavaithalai police on Sunday by R. Maduraiveeran, the complainant.

Police sources said Maduraiveeran of Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, a vegetable wholesale dealer, had loaded vegetables in a lorry at Mettupalayam.

He had sent an accountant by name S. Logeswaran in the lorry that was driven by P. Anand. The accountant collected the money amounting to ₹ 50.67 lakh from various small retailers after unloading the vegetables at Kumbakonam. and kept the cash in a box below the driver’s seat.

As the vehicle was returning to Mettupalayam, the accountant and the driver wanted to have a cup of tea and stopped at a tea stall at Kavalkarapalayam and alighted. Upon being alerted by another lorry driver that unknown persons had entered the lorry cabin, the accountant and the driver rushed towards their vehicle.

They found that the unidentified persons had stolen the cash after breaking open the box kept below the driver’s seat and escaped in a car that was parked nearby their vehicle. The two informed the incident to Maduraiveeran on whose complaint the Pettavaithalai police have registered a case. Fingerprint and scientific experts inspected the vehicle. Investigation is on.