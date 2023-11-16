Unhygienic conditions pose a health hazard to customers at Kasivilangi fish market in Tiruchi

November 16, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Poor waste management at the Kasivilangi fish market on Kuzhumani Road in Tiruchi has triggered health concerns among residents and customers.

With over 50 wholesale and retail vendors doing business, the fish market bustles with activity from the early hours of the day till evening. Unhygienic conditions remain unresolved as the market lacks proper drainage system. With no proper garbage disposal mechanism in place, the solid waste piles up inside the market where trucks are also parked.

“Fish waste and thermocol containers could be seen strewn all around the market, making it common to spot mounds of unsegregated waste,” said T. Dineshkumar, a customer. He said walking through the market has become difficult. The infrastructure has not been fully utilised by the vendors. The constructed stalls remain empty with sellers preferring to do business from makeshift shops at the parking lot in unhygienic settings. The wastewater that is let out causes a nauseating stench. The slushy parking area is inundated with wastewater causing hardship to customers. The gutter is small and is frequently clogged and large vehicles parked haphazardly add to the problem.

“To reduce the risk of contamination, the entire market must be cleaned at least once a day. But with poor outlet for water, the area remains unhygienic. We find ourselves forced to stand in stagnant water, facing the threat of water-borne infections,” said John Peter, a vendor.

During monsoon, water stagnation becomes a major cause for stench and disease. “Discarded fish waste thrown all over the place and scales are seen everywhere. Such practices cause unbearable stench and give rise to health concerns,” said N. Jamaluddin, a civic activist.

Residents have made several representation to the Tiruchi City Corporation, but steps have not been taken to ease the situation, said G. Sundaram, a resident of Lingam Nagar. “The civic body must place garbage bins to ensure proper disposal of solid waste,” he said.

A senior official said that steps would be taken to improve hygiene at the fish market. “We have initiated steps to regulate parking near the market and decongest the area,” he added.

