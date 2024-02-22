Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril scheme takes officials to villages, understand problems first hand

February 22, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The recently launched “Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril” scheme has helped heads of various government departments make a deep assessment of the problems in villages and shortcomings in implementing various schemes.

The scheme is designed to enhance the efficiency and transparency of service delivery at the village level. Collectors and senior district-level officials are mandated to spend 24 hours in one taluk on the third or fourth week Wednesday of every month.

Musiri taluk was the focus of the scheme this month. Before Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and heads of various departments reached various villages of the taluk on Wednesday, second rung and field officials of various departments visited Musiri and adjacent villages to take stock of the cleanliness of the villages, drinking water supply and the progress of various departments. They collected petitions from the residents of Thandalaiputhur, where the Collector held a meeting with the officials and the residents.

The forenoon was dedicated to inspecting primary health centres, fair price shops, cooperative societies, schools, government offices, and noon meal centres. The officials were divided into groups to carry out inspections of work or implementation of welfare schemes of other departments. Some of them pointed out shortcomings in service delivery and brought them to the attention of the Collector during the review meeting held in the afternoon.

“Unlike the mass contact programme, where we visit a selected village, the Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril scheme focuses on all revenue villages and hamlets of an entire taluk. Besides listening to the grievances of the people, we check the implementation of various schemes. We visit hostels, hospitals, anganwadis, village offices, and schools to check whether all service delivery mechanisms are in order. It takes us deep into the issues,” says Mr. Pradeep Kumar.

As per the scheme, the Collector and senior officials stayed overnight in Musiri. During the stay, a team led by Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) S. Devanathan made a surprise visit to the Samathuvapuram near Musiri to check whether the beneficiaries were living in the houses allotted to them. While some houses were occupied by the original allottees, some had been given on rent. A few houses were vacant.

“We have found some issues in the Samathuvapuram. Action will be taken to allot the unoccupied houses to the needy people,” says Mr. Devanathan.

On Thursday, the Collector visited a hostel run by the Adi Dravida Welfare Department in Musiri. He interacted with the inmates about the facilities and services, including the quality of food provided, electricity, and others. The next stopover was at the Government Hospital and the source point of the supply of drinking water to the residents of Musiri Municipality. The camp came to an end after inspection of supply of food to the students of various schemes as part of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.