ADVERTISEMENT

Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme launched in Central districts

January 31, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday inspected Kannanur village in Thuraiyur taluk and received grievance petitions from the public.

The Collector inspected the Primary Health Centre, Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School, Government High School, fair price shop, veterinary hospital, anganwadi centre, and primary agriculture cooperative bank at Kannanur village. During his field inspections, he held discussions with officials on the implementation of various schemes and later received grievances from the public.

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob and Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat inspected Budalur taluk and received grievances from the villagers. Tiruvarur Collector T. Charusree participated in the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril camp at Nannilam taluk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected the anganwadi centre at Vaitheeswarankoil and the public distribution system outlet at Thenpadhi in Sirkazhi taluk. Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese inspected the primary health centre at Thirukkuvalai taluk and checked the anganwadi centres in Keezhaiyur block.

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya inspected Ponnamaravathi taluk, while Karur Collector M. Thangavel inspected the Aravakurichi block. Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam and Ariyalur Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna participated in the ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ special camps at Veppanthattai and Jayankondam, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US