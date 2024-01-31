GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme launched in Central districts

January 31, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As a part of the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril scheme, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Wednesday inspected Kannanur village in Thuraiyur taluk and received grievance petitions from the public.

The Collector inspected the Primary Health Centre, Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School, Government High School, fair price shop, veterinary hospital, anganwadi centre, and primary agriculture cooperative bank at Kannanur village. During his field inspections, he held discussions with officials on the implementation of various schemes and later received grievances from the public.

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob and Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat inspected Budalur taluk and received grievances from the villagers. Tiruvarur Collector T. Charusree participated in the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril camp at Nannilam taluk.

Mayiladuthurai Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected the anganwadi centre at Vaitheeswarankoil and the public distribution system outlet at Thenpadhi in Sirkazhi taluk. Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese inspected the primary health centre at Thirukkuvalai taluk and checked the anganwadi centres in Keezhaiyur block.

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya inspected Ponnamaravathi taluk, while Karur Collector M. Thangavel inspected the Aravakurichi block. Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam and Ariyalur Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna participated in the ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ special camps at Veppanthattai and Jayankondam, respectively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.