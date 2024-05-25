GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unfortunate that T.N. has a Governor like Ravi: Minister

Published - May 25, 2024 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Law S. Reghupathy on Friday said it was unfortunate that the State had a Governor like R.N. Ravi. “It is our bad time that we have got a Governor like him,” he said, commenting on the row over poet Thiruvalluvar being depicted in saffron robes on an invitation issued by the Raj Bhavan for the ‘Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Vizha’. “Mr. Ravi has done it earlier. He is doing it again. There is no cure for adamant behaviour,” he told mediapersons in Pudukottai.

Answering a question on the prospects of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the Lok Sabha election, he said that it would certainly win 300 to 370 seats. He further said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister Duraimurugan were taking necessary action against the construction of a check-dam by the Kerala government across the Silandhi river.

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, members of various organisations gathered under the banner of Tamil Nadu People Liberation Movement and staged a protest condemning the Governor for misrepresenting Thiruvalluvar.

