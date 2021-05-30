Unfinished portions leave NEET aspirants to fend for themselves

‘Onus on students to study them’

The cut-back in Plus Two syllabus, which was by and large welcomed by a large section of the teaching community and parents alike in view of the lesser number of working days during COVID-19 lockdown mid-way through the academic year, has seemingly not augured well for students now.

While a sense of seriousness has set in among students after the State government spelt its decision to conduct Plus Two examination in off-line mode, students preparing for NEET and JEE Main are able to sense rather strongly their incomplete preparation for these exams conducted by the National Testing Agency.

“The government announced 30% reduction in syllabus earlier this year, and so did the Central Board of Secondary Education. Overcoming the limitatons of online classes, we were able to do justice only to the assigned 70% portion,” a senior teacher of a private higher secondary school said.

School heads say the teachers are also in a dilemma whether or not to delve deep into the left out portions. “Due to the uncertainty over the date of Plus Two exams, the teachers will be able to revise only the portions they have completed so far. The plain reality is that the onus is on the students to study the untouched portions by themselves,” said a headmaster of a government higher secondary school in the region.

With the Ministry of Education making it clear that that both NEET-UG and JEE-Main will cover complete portions as was done last year, some of the coaching institutions have stepped in with a claim that the left out portions could be covered through ‘selective interactive revision’. On its part, NTA has roped in professors/subject experts for clarifying concepts in the subject.

This year, however, there is a litttle cause for relief for a large number of students who will find the going tough to gain entry for medical courses. For, the Ministry of Education has suggested that NEET scores could be the basis for admitting students to B.Sc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes. Till 2020, NEET scores were used to determine entry to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and Veterinary programmes.

During March, the National Testing Agency issued a public notice stating that “the result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilised by other entities of Central/State governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counsellng and admission to relevant courses (including B.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc. Life Sciences) in accordance with their rules/norms/guidelines.