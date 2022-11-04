Unfazed by stiff penalty, many two-wheeler riders ride without wearing helmets in Tiruchi

After the new rules took effect, riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet is the most reported traffic violation in Tiruchi, says a police official | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A week into the implementation of new regulations and higher fines by the Tamil Nadu government to enforce traffic rules, two-wheeler riders in Tiruchi are largely still ignoring the helmet rule despite the penalty that has shot up from ₹100 to ₹1,000.

“In our spot checks conducted since October 28, when the new rules took effect, helmet-less driving is the most reported traffic violation in Tiruchi,” J. Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North Range, told The Hindu. “This is followed by drivers misusing ‘no entry’ lanes and disobeying ‘No Parking’ signs.”

The higher fine is seemingly no deterrent, as two-wheeler riders can be seen bare-headed on most roads in the city. Uniform-wearing students riding scooters without helmet to school have also become a common and alarming sight in Tiruchi.

“People must realise that a helmet can save their life and head from serious injury in a road accident. To increase awareness, we are conducting campaigns in colleges so that students know the benefit of using a helmet, and become a role model for their peers. We are also issuing safety messages at crowded traffic junctions to alert the public,” said Mr. Nixon.

However, many two-wheeler users feel that paying a fine of ₹1,000 may not be as effective as being given a new high-quality helmet, that costs roughly the same. “First-time violators should be given a free helmet, while repeat offenders could be fined. This would be a better way to reiterate the idea of using a helmet,” said P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users’ Welfare Association.

He said helmet usage should be made mandatory for highway riders because of the faster speed at which they travel. “In most inner city areas, where traffic is slow-moving, a helmet is considered unnecessary by riders. Pillion riders also do not wear the helmet, even though it is mandatory for them, and they are at a greater risk in an accident. However, the more pertinent issue is to ensure that helmets conform to government standards and are safe to wear,” he said.