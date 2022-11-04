Unfazed by stiff penalty, many two-wheeler riders ride without wearing helmets in Tiruchi

In most city areas, where traffic is slow-moving, a helmet is considered unnecessary by riders; pillion riders also do not wear helmet, though it is mandatory for them and they are at a greater risk in an accident, says a resident

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 04, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

After the new rules took effect, riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet is the most reported traffic violation in Tiruchi, says a police official | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

A week into the implementation of new regulations and higher fines by the Tamil Nadu government to enforce traffic rules, two-wheeler riders in Tiruchi are largely still ignoring the helmet rule despite the penalty that has shot up from ₹100 to ₹1,000.

“In our spot checks conducted since October 28, when the new rules took effect, helmet-less driving is the most reported traffic violation in Tiruchi,” J. Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North Range, told The Hindu. “This is followed by drivers misusing ‘no entry’ lanes and disobeying ‘No Parking’ signs.”

The higher fine is seemingly no deterrent, as two-wheeler riders can be seen bare-headed on most roads in the city. Uniform-wearing students riding scooters without helmet to school have also become a common and alarming sight in Tiruchi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“People must realise that a helmet can save their life and head from serious injury in a road accident. To increase awareness, we are conducting campaigns in colleges so that students know the benefit of using a helmet, and become a role model for their peers. We are also issuing safety messages at crowded traffic junctions to alert the public,” said Mr. Nixon.

However, many two-wheeler users feel that paying a fine of ₹1,000 may not be as effective as being given a new high-quality helmet, that costs roughly the same. “First-time violators should be given a free helmet, while repeat offenders could be fined. This would be a better way to reiterate the idea of using a helmet,” said P. Ayyarappan, president, Road Users’ Welfare Association.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said helmet usage should be made mandatory for highway riders because of the faster speed at which they travel. “In most inner city areas, where traffic is slow-moving, a helmet is considered unnecessary by riders. Pillion riders also do not wear the helmet, even though it is mandatory for them, and they are at a greater risk in an accident. However, the more pertinent issue is to ensure that helmets conform to government standards and are safe to wear,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app