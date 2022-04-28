Unfair to politicise Kalimedu incident: CPI(M)

The State Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), K. Balakrishnan on Thursday observed that it was unfair to politicise the Kalimedu accident, in which 11 persons died on Wednesday..

Addressing the media after calling on the bereaved families at Kalimedu, the CPI (M) State Secretary claimed that the State government had no role to play in the religious event organised at Kalimedu since the mutt was being maintained by the local people who collect the funds for organising such events.

Pointing out that the mutt did not come under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board, he said that what had happened on April 27 was an unfortunate incident. He also ridiculed the walkout by the AIADMK MLAs from the Legislative Assembly by pointing out that the State government was not all involved in the incident which was organised locally by the villagers.

“We should focus on how to avoid such incidents in future as data shows that such incidents occur at some places once in five or 10 years. It was unfair to use the death of hapless people to gain political mileage”, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

He went on to add that the Kalimedu was an accident and the need of the hour was to console the bereaving families and extend to them the required financial assistance or strengthen their livelihood by providing government jobs, he added.