Tiruchirapalli

Unexploded shells recovered in reserve forest area

Seven unexploded gun shells were found inside Veeramalai reserve forest area in the district during search operations conducted by the police.

Upon receipt of information that a few shells were found by a local resident and a forest department employee, a police team recovered five more shells. The recovery of the unexploded shells came months after firing exercises were conducted by different regiments of the Army inside the reserve forest area with the permission of the Collector.

Forest Department sources said two unexploded ammunition was noticed on Monday. The department immediately alerted revenue and police personnel. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Tiruchi City Police and Tiruchi Rural Police went to the spot on Tuesday.

The unexploded shells are believed to have been fired during the exercises conducted by the Army in December last and early January this year in the reserve forest area. The recovered shells were kept in a safe place for future course of action, police sources said.

