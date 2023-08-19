Undue delay over shifting of flower market compounds traffic woes in Srirangam

August 19, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - TIRUCHI

Undue delay over shifting of the flower market from Sathara Veedhi to North Devi Street in Srirangam has added woes to the traffic issues.

According to long-time residents of Srirangam, about 60 years ago the flower market on Sathara Veedhi came into existence by the flower merchants who converted their veranda of their houses on the streets to sell flowers. Initially there were only five merchants, today the entire street has been converted as a market arena with 26 wholesale merchants and over 100 retail merchants. It did not pose any problem to the local residents during the initial stages of the flower market. But it has emerged as a major bottleneck in the flow of traffic on the road. Except for two-wheelers no cars and other four wheelers can drive past the road due to the hectic business activities. The neighbouring streets in Srirangam too experience the cascading impact of traffic bottleneck on Sathara Veedhi.

The residents and motorists, who were upset over the traffic issues, began demanding the Tiruchi Corporation to shift the market from Sathara Veedhi about 20 years ago. Taking into account the untold sufferings of the residents, the Corporation announced that the old bus stand on North Devi Street would be made as a flower market. A foundation stone was laid by then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa when she was elected to the State Assembly from Srirangam in 2011. Subsequently, some retail traders were moved to North Devi Street. Since there was no progress on the construction of the flower market, the traders return back to Sathara Veedhi for doing their business.

The Corporation in September 2022 came up with a plan to revive the long-pending project to build a new flower market on North Devi Street and shift the existing market there. However, the project has not been taken off apparently due to fund crunch.

“The people, particularly those who live around the Sathara Veedhi, undergo untold sufferings due to the traffic congestion. The importance of shifting the market has been raised on several occasions in the Corporation council meeting. It can not be delayed further,” says V. Jawahar, the councillor representing ward 2.

He said that Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru had also visited the spot and promised steps for building a new market. He should intervene in the issue.