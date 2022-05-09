Undue delay over completion of multi-level car parking in Tiruchi city draws flak

Undue delay in the construction of the multi-level parking lot coming up on West Boulevard Road has drawn flak from city residents.

In order to facilitate the vehicle users, traders, and shop keepers, who visit Singarathope, Super Bazaar and Madurai Road, and other commercial streets on West Boulevard Road, Tiruchi Corporation began the construction of multi-level car parking in September 2019. It allotted about 4,000 square metres of land on West Boulevard Road after bringing it under the control of a prime property adjacent to the District Central Library by demolishing the century-old City Club in May 2019. It subsequently allotted ₹19.70 crore under the Smart City Mission for the project.

The project is aimed at establishing facilities to accommodate 138 four-wheelers and 536 two-wheelers. Under per the plan, the parking lot will be a four-storey building and it was supposed to be completed in September 2020.

The project evoked keen interest among the vehicle users, who find it difficult to park their cars and two-wheelers in the absence of an established parking facility in Singarathope and other commercial streets. The employees and workers of trading houses and showrooms, who do not have designated parking areas, expected that the multi-level parking lot would come as a big relief to them. Almost three years have gone, but it is yet to be completed.

The project is yet to be taken a final shape. Concrete structure for four floors is among the works that have been completed so far. Just about 60% of work has been completed so far.

The Corporation authorities initially claimed that pandemic-induced issues delayed the construction work. It is going on a slow pace even after complete restoration of normalcy after the third wave of COVID-19. It is said that no work has taken place for about a month. The contractor is said to have demanded an increase in the cost of the project citing steep rise in steel prices and other construction materials. Going by the slow progress of work, it is said that the project is unlikely to be completed before the end of the calendar year

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that a combination of factors had delayed the completion of work. He had held discussions with the contractor and urged him to expedite the work. A decision would be taken soon on the cost escalation factor.