Undue delay in formation of Street Vending Committee causes concern

The undue delay in the conduct of election to elect representatives to the Town Vending Committee has raised concern among the stakeholders.

As per the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, the civic bodies have to form a Town Vending Committee to regulate street vendors. It should have 15 members, including the officials of the civic body, police officials, doctors and social activists The committee should have at least six members representing the street vendors and elected by them. They are supposed to express the aspirations and demands of the vendors in the committee.

The Tiruchi City Corporation had begun the process of conducting the election about five years ago. It identified the street vendors in different parts of the city. They were subsequently issued identity cards by the Corporation.

According to sources in the Corporation, it issued ID cards to about 3,940 street vendors and released an electoral roll in 2019. However, the election has not been conducted till now. Without the representatives of street vendors, the Corporation could not form the Town Vending Committee. This has resulted in confusion in regulating the street vendors, who continue to operate in thickly populated places and have encroached on streets and bazaars at their will. By forming associations of their own, the street vendors carry out their business.

R. Raja, secretary, CPIM), Tiruchi urban, said that several cities and towns in the State including Thuvakudi and Thuraiyur municipalities had elected representatives to the Town Vending Committee. However, the Tiruchi Corporation had not taken sincere steps to conduct election, he charged.

“We are very much in favour of the election. However, the Corporation failed to ensure transparency in the registration process of enrolling street vendors in the voter’s list. Several genuine street vendors have not been given identity cards and were not enrolled in the voters’ list. The electoral roll should be revisited so as to include those left out in the process,” Mr. Raja said.

However, refuting the claim of the street vendors, a senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the electoral roll was prepared after an intense survey to identify the street vendors. Attempts were made thrice since 2019 to conduct the election. However, some associations had got a stay in the High Court against the election.

The official added that a section of associations was not in favour of the election. Their apprehension was that if the election was conducted, they could not control their members. Moreover, the street vendors would have to pay the rent fixed by the Town Vending Committee, the official said.