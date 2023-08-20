Undue delay in completion of Puthur commercial complex draws flak

August 20, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents in the city have expressed concern over the delay in completing the air-conditioned commercial complex at Puthur in Tiruchi, which is progressing at a snail’s pace.

The commercial complex, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, has recorded poor progress among the other infrastructure projects that are under way in the city.

Although the preliminary work on the complex was launched in December 2019, the major work commenced only in October 2020. The project has been dragging on beyond the scheduled initial completion date of December 2022, which was later extended to March 2023.

With the Corporation completing only 75% of the civil work so far, they have again revised the deadline to September. Shortage of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic, fund crunch and challenges in sourcing workers were cited as reasons for the delay.

“We are regularly assessing the progress of the remaining works and have asked the contractors to expedite the pending work within a month. We have made some modifications to complete the projects soon,” said a senior Corporation official.

The complex, designed to have a 10,250-square metre built-up area, will have two floors with the basement earmarked for parking to accommodate around 100 four-wheelers and 150 two-wheelers.

The fully air-conditioned facility will have retail outlets on the ground floor and first floor, while the second floor will feature food courts, office space and multi-purpose convention halls. In order to complete the project, the Corporation has suspended the third floor of the commercial complex.

Though the civic body expressed confidence about completing the remaining work by September 2023, residents have raised doubts about whether the project could be commissioned within a month, as only about 75% of the work has been completed.

“The project is dragging beyond the deadline, and with this slow pace of work timely completion of the facility seems to be challenging,” said G. Saravanan, a resident.