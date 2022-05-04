Undue delay in completing median work hinders vehicle users

Lawsons Road in Cantonment has been broken up for the median work in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Undue delay over the construction of a median on Lawsons Road in Cantonment has caused consternation among vehicle users.

A road divider on a couple of stretches on the Lawsons Road from the MGR roundabout to Major Saravanan Square facilitated the vehicle users to have hassle-free two-way traffic till recently. However, as part of the beautification of the city, the Tiruchi Corporation came up with a plan to construct a median and raise decorative plants. The civic body had allotted ₹90 lakh to construct a median for a distance of about 400 meters.

The contractor, who was awarded the contract, removed the divider and dug up the middle portion of the road so as to execute the project. More than three weeks have gone since the busy road was dug up and the debris has been left on the middle of the road. But the project is yet to be completed. While the construction work has been taken up on a portion of the project site, it is yet to commence on the other portion.

Meanwhile, the rubble lies scattered on the middle of the road, thereby shrinking the usable space on the road. It forces drivers of buses, cars, auto rikshaws and two-wheelers to take extra precautions while driving on Lawsons Road. It has also slowed down the speed of the vehicles.

“The work should be executed on round the clock basis. But it progresses on a snail’s pace causing trouble,”says M. Venkatesan of Kumara Nagar.

There are vehicle users, who question the timing of the work when most roads including arterial were dug up for executing underground drainage work in the city.

“Driving is a nightmare in the city as several roads have been dug up for various works. Only a few roads have been left out. The median work should have been carried out after the UGD works are over. Considering the trouble of the vehicle users, the authorities should expedite the median work,” says another motorist.

When contacted a senior official of the Corporation said that the contractor had already been asked to expedite the work. It would be completed quickly.