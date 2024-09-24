Undesilted Rettai Vaickal causes concern among residents

ADVERTISEMENT

The delay in desilting the Rettai Vaickal passing through wards 31, 17, and 18 in Tiruchi causes concern among residents. The problem has worsened due to incomplete underground sewers in the area.

Rettai Vaickal used to be one of the important irrigation channels for farmers for so many years. But due to rapid urbanisation of Tiruchi, many of these channels have turned into clogged sewers due to undesilted sludge and dense overgrowth of water hyacinths and weeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in ward 31 complain that garbage collected from the residential areas is either burned along the concrete road or dumped into the canal, thus worsening the situation.

“The canal is not cleaned completely. And due to this, spots where waste has been cleared from the channels are often left on the side of the narrow concrete roads. These pose a problem to the residents who sometimes walk barefoot. I recently hurt myself. We want the underground drainage sewers and the desilting of Rettai Vaickal to be completed as soon as possible,” said S. Moorthy, a resident.

Though the road in Pillaiyar Koil street was dug up to lay underground sewage pipes, the work is yet to be completed fully, said residents from ward 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most households in Pookolli do not have bathrooms with underground sewers. In addition to them, the community toilets in Alanganathanpuram let wastewater into the canal, said residents.

“A while ago, the road in Pookolli was dug up. We were told that the underground sewers would be laid after the completion of the road, which seems counter-intuitive. But since there are no community bathrooms in the area, the wastewater from the houses empties into the channel,” says Shameem Nisha, a resident.

The residents in ward 31 also said that the incomplete underground sewage system and dense overgrowth in the channel have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Residents from Pookolli also expressed concern over the same. “If the sewers are cleaned regularly, it would prevent weeds from growing in the canal. Due to the delay in desilting the canal, the overgrowth acts as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Many residents face frequent health issues due to mosquito breeding,” a resident said.

When contacted, a Corporation official said that they were clearing the channel behind Kurinji College. Cleaning would be carried out systematically, and desilting usually would not happen upstream from the outset. But the canal would be desilted in a week’s time, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.