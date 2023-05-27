Underprivileged children attend skill training camp in Tiruchi

May 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A group of underprivileged children underwent a three-day skill development training at a residential summer camp organised by People’s Development Initiatives (PDI), an NGO working for the rehabilitation and reintegration of marginalized groups, at K.A.P Viswanatham Primary School in Tiruchi.

Around 85 children, aged eight to fourteen, attended the camp from Palakkarai, Anna Nagar, Tharanallur, Sangiliyandapuram, and Khajapettai localities. They were identified for the programme based on their living conditions and economic status, and the parents of the participants are either sanitary workers or daily wagers, organisers said.

The NGO has been organising the summer camps for the past 19 years. Free workshops on painting were conducted for the children to develop their interpersonal and crafts-making skills. The participants were provided accommodation and food.

Around 12 staff and volunteers have been appointed to guide children to create crafts from the scraps. “I am attending the camp for more than 15 years. I came as a participant when I was six years old, and now I have been volunteering at the summer camp for the past four years,” said Rahim, a volunteer studying third year B. Com in a city college.

“Since the children are from underprivileged backgrounds, camps like these are their only way of spending their summer holidays as these camps are intended to integrate education and fun,” she added.

According to the organisers, the children showed great enthusiasm and were eager to return to the camp and even parents want their children to attend the camps and spend their vacation in a meaningful way.

The project aims to educate children about health and hygiene, the importance of education, gender equality, and other topics. Yoga, storytelling, writing, art and craft, activity-based learning, dance, drama, and field games are conducted throughout the day at the camp.

