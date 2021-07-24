Underground spillway to moat identified

THANJAVUR

Existence of an underground spillway presumably connecting the waterbodies with the moat has been noticed by the civic body while undertaking works under the Smart City Project to revive the moat surrounding the old Thanjavur town.

Prior to the colonial rule, the monarch’s residential complex encircled by the settlement of the servitors was surrounded by a moat on three sides – West, North and East – that served as a natural defensive mechanism from the opponents/invaders.

This moat is believed to have been linked with tanks and wells that existed within the old town area in order to drain excess water from these waterbodies to the moat through underground spillways. Existence of one such underground gutter was noticed on the moat structure at Kizhalangam area by the historian, Mani Maran and palaeographist G.Jayalakshmi recently.