Underground sewerage works taken up during nights too in Tiruchi city

With Tiruchi Corporation seeking to give a push to the on going underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) works in the city, L&T Constructions, Chennai, one of the contractors, has introduced a ‘Dusk to Dawn’ (D2D) schedule to expedite the works.

L&T has already initiated and implemented the D2D approach in various such projects across India to expedite the progress of works and avoid inconvenience to residents. Under the initiative, the work done during the day is continued through the night.

The system is adopted at Tiruchi UGSS by mobilising additional resources to complete works such as digging of earth, grounding of manholes, laying of sewer pipeline, providing house service connections and restoring the excavated stretch with concrete top-up.

L&T is planning to do more D2D in Tiruchi in coming days by identifying locations where the soil strata is not rocky or clayey. The work is limited to areas where the excavation depth is only up to two metres.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan is directly monitoring the progress of the work and directing contractors to perform more D2D wherever possible without any inconvenience to residents, a Corporation press release said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said substantial progress had been made in the execution of the sewerage scheme works including revamping of the old sewer network under the Smart City Mission. “We have covered about 525 km of the total 848 km under all the on going sewerage scheme works in the city. Until the DMK government came to power, the work was carried out only for a distance of about 135 km.”

The monsoon could throw the spanners in the work, but the Corporation was hoping to complete the works within the next few months. “We hope to complete the works by December, if there are no major interruptions due to the rain,” Mr. Anbazhagan added.