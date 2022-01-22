Underground sewer schemes for Manachanallur, S.Kannanur inaugurated

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated, through video conference from Chennai, underground sewer systems for Manachanallur and S.Kannanur Town Panchayats in the district.

The underground sewerage schemes (UGSS) were sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹30.11 crore for Manachanallur and ₹19.45 crore for S.Kannanur Town Panchayat.

The sewerage scheme for Manachanallur town panchayat, with 18 wards, has been designed for the base year population of 29,800, intermediate population of 36,200 in 2033 and ultimate population of 42,600 in 2048. The quantum of sewage expected to be generated for present, intermediate and ultimate stages will be 3.42 million litres a day (MLD), 4.16 MLD and 4.91 MLD, respectively.

Under the scheme, sewage from 3,745 households will be collected through sewer lines running for a length of about 30.57 km with 1,186 manholes. The sewage will be pumped through four lift stations to the main pumping station located at compost yard in Samayapuram Road. From there, the sewage will be pumped to the treatment plant located at Sridevimangalam in Manachanallur Town Panchayat.

The UGSS for S.Kannanur, with 15 wards, has been designed to handle 1.97 MLD of sewage currently, 2.25 MLD in the intermediate stage and 2.64 MLD in the ultimate stage. Sewage from 2,274 households will be collected through 14.39 km of sewer lines with 572 manholes. The sewage will be pumped through three lift stations to the main pumping station located near Town Panchayat office. Sewage generated from the town will also be pumped to the treatment plant at Sridevimangalam in Manachanallur Town Panchayat.