‘Underground sewer projects to be completed by March 2023’

UGD works under way between Salai Road, in and around Thillainagar at Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 65% of the underground drainage work in Tiruchi has been completed and the remaining works will be finished by March 2023, says Mayor Anbazhagan, here on Monday.

Speaking to the media persons, Mr. Anbazhagan said that underground drainage (UGD) and drinking water supply line works on for a length of 848 kilometres in the city. “Currently, work on UGD is underway after which water supply works will be carried out. All these projects are scheduled to be completed by March 2023,” he said.

The city has about 1,490 km of roads, in this, 848 km of underground drainage project is being carried out in three phases.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last three months, 153 km of roads have been relaid and currently, works on 133.5 km are in progress. The works are scheduled to be completed by October. Apart from that, work on 66 km will commence by next month after the tender is issued and the work is expected to finish by November.

According to Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, bus route roads are given priority and the civic body has identified 26 km of a bus plying roads for repairs. “We have laid about 19 km in the last three months, and work is underway on two major roads, the Salai Road and the Thennur High Road, which will be finished within a week,” he said.

Ahead of the monsoon, potholes on the roads will be filled with wet mix macadam at a cost of ₹3 crore. “The roads are been laid with a basic layer of wet mix macadam and a time has been given for it to settle. The layer would be subject to quality checks and the road would be blacktopped only after a month,” Mr. Vaithinathan said.

Upon completion of water pipe laying works, the Corporation would be in a position to supply about 135 litre per capita per day of drinking water round-the-clock to the residents.

These projects began in 2019; but due to the manpower shortage in the wake of the pandemic, the works were put on hold. The increase in the price of construction materials had also impacted the work, he added.