Underground sewer line work resumes

TIRUCHI

The second phase of the underground drainage (UGD) works, which were suspended since March 25 following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, has resumed in Tiruchi after a gap of about seven weeks.

The project being undertaken at an estimate of ₹344 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT) began in July 2018. It has been divided into three packages to facilitate speedy completion of works. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2021.

According to sources, more than 60 % of the works have so far been completed. Several residential areas in 19 wards of the city, which were omitted in the phase-I of the UGD project, were included in the phase-II UGD project.

Sanjeevi Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Vekkaliamman Nagar, Cauvery Nagar, John thoppu, Devathanam, Ananda avenue, Dharanallur (North), Pichai Nagar, Viswas Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Natharsha Pallivasal, Maris Avenue, Friends Enclave, Raja Colony, Kailash Nagar, Kattur, Manjathidal, Ammaiyappa Nagar, Geetha Nagar, Annamalai Nagar and Jayam Nagar are among the residential areas, where laying of UGD pipes, construction of manholes, provision for connecting individual households and other works have been taken up.

The contractors had mainly engaged migrant labourers from Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal for the works.

With the easing of curbs on lockdown, the Tiruchi Corporation has pooled together men and machinery and resumed the works.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the State government had given the green signal to resume UGD works by employing available workforce. All works, including construction of manholes and pumping stations and laying of UGD mains, had begun. He held a meeting with the representatives of the contractors and impressed upon the need of adhering to the physical distancing norms while at the work site.

He said that instruction had been given to subject all workers for medical screening. If they were down with fever, cold and cough, they would not be engaged in construction activities. The health of workers would be closely monitored on a daily basis.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that more than 100 workers were engaged in the UGD works. The officials had been asked to expedite the works so as to offset the loss of construction period. Steps would be taken to complete the project by 2021.