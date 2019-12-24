Undergear of moving trains to be examined

Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Railway Division will soon put in place surveillance cameras- based safety inspection system to precisely examine the crucial undergear of train coaches as they enter the Tiruchi Junction at slow speed.

Tiruchi Division is the first among the six divisions in the Southern Railway zone to implement this technology-aided inspection system to enhance safety and improve the quality of ‘rolling in’ examination of coaches.

Two sets of Internet Protocol bullet cameras comprising of six gadgets with high definition sound sensor and night vision features were in the process of being installed at the Golden Rock end of Tiruchi Junction- a major station in the Southern Railway zone.

The Golden Rock end of the station is the spot where the broad gauge railway lines branches of in three different sections: Tiruchi - Erode; Tiruchi -Thanjavur and Tiruchi – Chennai. The six advanced cameras of fixed type would be installed at the chosen vantage spots for ‘rolling in examination’ of every coach of trains as they enter the station from different destinations at a slow speed of 15 km.

The cameras would cover all the seven platform lines and connected through the Wi-Fi mode to the 42-inch LED monitor to be installed soon at the Carriage and Wagon room at platform 4 for precise and real-time viewing of both sides of the undergear of the moving trains.

The technological initiative is in addition to the existing method of physical examination of undergear condition of every coach by railway technical personnel at the Golden Rock end and at Madurai-end where the lines branches off to Madurai and Rameswaram.

Seated on a small chair on both ends of the station, the technical personnel carefully monitor the undergear of every moving coach looking out for any safety-related abnormality or unusual sound in the coaches as the train enters the station to launch appropriate action if required.

The "Rolling In" and "Rolling Out" examination is a safety measure to check among others air brake system, wheels, axle box, axle springs and brake arrangements besides to look for any key missing parts or those found hanging beneath the coaches and leakage of air in the braking system. The cameras-based safety inspection system would be in put place before this month-end to improve the quality of "Rolling In Examination" with a view to enhancing safety, the officials told The Hindu.

Being sophisticated gadget, the cameras to be installed on both sides would precisely capture not only the undergear arrangements of the coaches but also the coach number where the suspected abnormality had been detected, said the officials.

The Tiruchi Division has spent about ₹ 4.34 lakh to put the technological initiative in place. The technical personnel deployed at the Carriage and Wagon room would closely examine the undergear visuals displayed in the LED monitor connected through Wi-Fi with the cameras. Besides this, they can also hear any abnormal sound emanating from the coach as the cameras are equipped with sound interceptors, the officials said. The infrared cameras would precisely capture the visuals even during rains and misty condition.

“Safety is of paramount importance to the railways and this initiative is aimed at further enhancing it”, say the officials. The examination of the undergear of coaches is extremely necessary as the train would have travelled for several kilometres before entering the station. This exercise is done to attend to any suspected abnormality and ensure safety of the travelling public, the officials add.

The Division has proposed to install another two sets of cameras at the Madurai end. The functioning of the new system was explained to the Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas during his inspection at Tiruchi Junction. On an average, around 110 trains (up and down) pass through Tiruchi Junction and originate every day excluding specials. The Rolling In Examination of coaches are also done at Villupuram and Vriddhachalam Junctions — both falling under Tiruchi Division.