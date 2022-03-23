Under utilisation of public parks in Tiruchi draws flak

A mechanism will be found to maximise their utilisation, says Mayor

Under utilisation of public parks in Tiruchi city has drawn flak from civic activists and residents.

The city had just a few parks until recently. According to sources, there were 24 public parks until 2017. Ibrahim Park on West Boulevard Road, Gandhi Park in Srirangam and Parangiri Velupillai Park in Cantonment were among the parks that served residents for long. Thanks to Smart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Urban Rehabilitation and Transformation (AMRUT), Tiruchi Corporation began to set up more public parks in Srirangam, Golden Rock, K. Abishekapuram and Ariyamangalam zones.

While the Corporation initially paid attention to creating parks where there was demand, it shifted its focus on setting up parks on vacant sites. The sites that were susceptible to encroachments by locals and influential politicians were mainly converted into public parks. Several facilities, including walking paths and positioning benches, were established. Some of the bigger recreational parks were provided with amphi-theaters and landscapes for screening documentaries and conducting stage shows.

The public park along Uyyakondan Canal was among the new entrant to the list of public parks in the city. A sum of ₹17.50 crore was spent for the Uyyakondan river front development project. According to sources, the city has about 137 public parks.

An empty and unused park at R.S. Puram in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

It was expected that the newly established public parks would serve the residents, particularly children, elders and women, in a constructive manner. Each park should attract at least 500 visitors a day. Except for a few parks, including Anna Nagar park, it is said that most of them hardly received regular users. Civic activists allege that most of the parks located in remote areas were not opened regularly. Due to the absence of caretakers, gardeners and watchmen and an established mechanism to maintain them, bushes, shrub and grasses have grown in several parks. Some of them have begun to lose its sheen.

“It is a blessing for the city to have so many parks as they build a healthy society. But many of them have been under utilised. It is painful to see the parks built by spending a huge amount of money being kept idle for so many months,” says N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist of Thennur.

M. Anbazhagan, Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation, said the parks had been established without a rationale over the last five years in the city. Too many parks had come up in some places. However, they would not be allowed to go waste. A mechanism would be found to maximise their utilisation.