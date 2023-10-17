Kumbakonam railway station to have lounges, eateries as part of redevelopment plan

October 17, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under preparation for the redevelopment of the Kumbakonam railway station, which falls under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division.

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation and the technical consultancy firm engaged for the redevelopment project are jointly preparing the DPR for Kumbakonam, which is one of the major stations in the Tiruchi Railway Division, in terms of passenger earnings.

Railway sources said the approximate cost for the redevelopment project would be around ₹200 crore. The Southern Railway Construction Organisation, which has been entrusted with the task of executing the redevelopment project, has planned a host of projects aimed at completely revamping the station and creating new facilities for the benefit of the travelling public.

Creation of separate departure/arrival plaza, a circulating area with lush green landscaping, a departure lobby with booking windows and ticket vending machines, retiring rooms, a paid lounge, the provision of ramp at entry and exit points and platforms, the construction of a new line and platform, complete shelter coverage for all platforms, food and beverage outlets, provision of baggage scanners and doorframe metal detectors, provision of escalators and lifts, provision of multi-level parking for vehicles, different categories of waiting halls and lounges, a baby care room, separate kiosks for the T.N. Tourism Department and for taxis and lifts for persons with disabilities, are among the host of facilities planned.

Sources said the DPR would be submitted to the Southern Railway headquarters and the redevelopment project would be launched after the estimate is sanctioned by the Railway Board.

Kumbakonam attracts devotees from all over the country. The station handled over 19.3 lakh passengers in the financial year 2022-2023, with the earnings generated during this period being ₹28.41 crore.

Kumbakonam, Tirunelveli, Chengannur and Thrissur in the Southern Railway zone were identified last year by the Railway Board, New Delhi for redevelopment to provide new amenities and to upgrade existing infrastructure to enhance the travel experience of passengers.