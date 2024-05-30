ADVERTISEMENT

Uncovered open drains continue to be a cause of concern in Tiruchi

Published - May 30, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

An uncovered drain at Palakarai in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The uncovered stormwater drains in residential areas in Tiruchi have been posing a safety threat to residents, as the Corporation’s move to cover the drains with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs is yet to take off.

The drains constructed to collect surplus rainwater and sewage from houses remain uncovered in some residential areas, endangering the lives of the passersby. Drains in the congested neighbourhoods such as Palakkarai, Varaganeri, Parupukkara Street, Khajapettai, Karumandapam, Ashok Nagar, and Gandhi Market are either damaged or left open, endangering the public.

Although the stormwater drains are covered in patches in places, they remain uncovered in certain portions. In areas like Palakkarai, makeshift stone slabs and metal sheets have been kept across the drain. Residents point out that the drains before commercial properties have been covered with pedestrian slabs while those passing through residential areas remain uncovered.

Residents have urged the Corporation to address the issue by permanently covering the open drains with concrete slabs. They say that covering drains would prevent solid waste accumulation as well as reduce silt, leading to blockages and overflowing drains during monsoon.

Earlier, the civic body conducted a survey to enumerate open drains in all five zones and sent a proposal to the State, but it has yet to receive funds. A senior official said that the open drains would be covered gradually with portable RCC slabs, and the damaged slabs would also be replaced.

“Road relaying and stormwater drain works are incomplete in some areas, and the slabs will be placed over the drain once the work is complete,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Corporation is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to construct and repair drains in some residential areas, including Karumandapam. “The project will commence once the funds are sanctioned. We expect to complete the works before the onset of the monsoons,” said Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan.

