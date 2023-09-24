HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Uncovered drains put road users at risk in Tiruchi

September 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
An uncovered stormwater drain at Crawford in Tiruchi.

An uncovered stormwater drain at Crawford in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The uncovered stormwater drains in residential areas pose a safety threat to residents and road users in Tiruchi.

The drains constructed to collect surplus rainwater and sullage from houses remain uncovered in a few residential areas, endangering the lives of the passersby and elders. Residential areas in the city, including Vayalur Road, Crawford, KK Nagar, Edamalaipatti Pudur and Cantonment, where the drains were recently built, lack slabs.

Months after new stormwater drains were constructed in Crawford, the delay in covering a section of them with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs has made residents anxious, especially at night. “It has been a perennial problem, and we have long been seeking the closure of drains. Apart from posing a grave danger, the drains are also a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and the menace is unbearable in some parts of the locality,” said T. Velmurugan, a resident of Anbu Nagar.

A section of residents complained there have been instances of children slipping and falling into the drains earlier, though they managed to escape or were rescued. A few months ago, an elderly woman and her grandson fell into a newly built three-foot open drain at Crawford while approaching a grocery shop, a resident pointed out.

Though the stormwater drain, constructed along the road, is covered in patches, it remains uncovered in certain portions. Residents of Muslim Streets in the area have been placing makeshift stone slabs and metal sheets to cross the drain. They point out that the new drain before commercial properties has been covered with pedestrian slabs but not the one that passes through a residential area.

Residents said their demands to cover the drain with slabs are yet to be addressed. “The drains were lying uncovered for a long period. Action should also be taken to cover the open drains with slaps in order to prevent untoward incidents,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a resident.

When contacted, a senior official said the drain work is incomplete in some areas and the slabs will be placed over the drain once the work is complete.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.