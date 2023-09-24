Uncovered drains put road users at risk in Tiruchi

September 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The uncovered stormwater drains in residential areas pose a safety threat to residents and road users in Tiruchi.

The drains constructed to collect surplus rainwater and sullage from houses remain uncovered in a few residential areas, endangering the lives of the passersby and elders. Residential areas in the city, including Vayalur Road, Crawford, KK Nagar, Edamalaipatti Pudur and Cantonment, where the drains were recently built, lack slabs.

Months after new stormwater drains were constructed in Crawford, the delay in covering a section of them with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs has made residents anxious, especially at night. “It has been a perennial problem, and we have long been seeking the closure of drains. Apart from posing a grave danger, the drains are also a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and the menace is unbearable in some parts of the locality,” said T. Velmurugan, a resident of Anbu Nagar.

A section of residents complained there have been instances of children slipping and falling into the drains earlier, though they managed to escape or were rescued. A few months ago, an elderly woman and her grandson fell into a newly built three-foot open drain at Crawford while approaching a grocery shop, a resident pointed out.

Though the stormwater drain, constructed along the road, is covered in patches, it remains uncovered in certain portions. Residents of Muslim Streets in the area have been placing makeshift stone slabs and metal sheets to cross the drain. They point out that the new drain before commercial properties has been covered with pedestrian slabs but not the one that passes through a residential area.

Residents said their demands to cover the drain with slabs are yet to be addressed. “The drains were lying uncovered for a long period. Action should also be taken to cover the open drains with slaps in order to prevent untoward incidents,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a resident.

When contacted, a senior official said the drain work is incomplete in some areas and the slabs will be placed over the drain once the work is complete.