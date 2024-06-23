GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uncleaned sewers turn into a health hazard at Kalaignar Nagar

For about 200 families living in the area in Tiruchi, it is a veritable hell as stench from the sewage envelops their homes every day; many have even been admitted in hospital with diarrhoea

Published - June 23, 2024 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Clogged sewers in Kalaignar Nagar at North Tharanallur in Tiruchi pose a nuisance to residents as they act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Clogged sewers in Kalaignar Nagar at North Tharanallur in Tiruchi pose a nuisance to residents as they act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the rainy season approaches, the residents of Kalaignar Nagar request the de-silting of drains so that sewage can flow freely as it emits stench and stagnates on the streets when it rains.

Kalaignar Nagar, home to around 200 families, has a long-standing issue with garbage being taken from drains and dumped by the side, complain residents.

“We are not able to cook properly in the kitchen because the smell of garbage fills the room as our houses are on the first floor. A few people were admitted to the hospital with diarrhoea, and we are concerned for our health as these sewers tend to breed mosquitoes,” says S. Meena, a homemaker in Kalaignar Nagar.

One of the reasons, according to the people living in the area, for the wastewater stagnation on the streets is the area behind Kalaignar Nagar, where sewage flows, is filled with overgrown thicket.

“The sewage stagnates on the streets and we have to wade through it behind Kalaignar Nagar and clear the path for the sewage to flow. Given the unpredictability of the weather, we really can’t say when it will rain and water stagnates in the streets,” says S. Tamilselvi, another resident of Kalaignar Nagar.

“Kalaignar Nagar is in a low-lying area. The funds for desilting have been allocated and we will begin work in a week’s time. We will take care of clearing the thicket as well,” said an official from the Tiruchi Corporation.

