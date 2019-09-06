Unclaimed gunny bundle seized in express train

An unclaimed gunny bundle containing old brass plates embossed with figures of deities was found inside a general compartment of the Mysuru – Mayiladuthurai express (Train No. 16232) and was handed over to the Government Railway Police after the train reached Thanjavur in the early hours on Friday.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer who was travelling in the general compartment of the express train found the gunny bundle kept at the luggage portion of the coach. As there was no claimant for the bundle after the train reached Thanjavur at around 5.20 a.m., he alerted his colleague.

The unclaimed consignment was unloaded from the compartment after it was ensured by the duty RPF Constable at Thanjavur that there was no claimant of the property inside that coach. The duty Station Master and a ticket checking inspector were informed. After due verification, the bundle containing nine metal brass plates was taken to the parcel office for weighing it.

Railway sources said the weight of the metal plates of various sizes was 32 kg and was kept in a safe custody at the cloakroom temporarily. The Government Railway Police here were also informed and the bundle was handed over to them.

On a complaint lodged by an RPF head constable here, the Government Railway Police took possession of the unclaimed property and registered a case under section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The property was now under the custody of the Government Railway Police, the sources said.