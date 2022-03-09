Uncertain market leaves areca product manufacturers worried

Manufacturers of the biodegradable flatware hit by rising fuel and raw material costs

As social gatherings become more common, there is one ancillary sector of the hospitality industry that is still hoping for signs of recovering from the pandemic — manufacturers of plates and bowls made of areca sheaths (also known as paaku mattai).

Before lockdown, at least 20 manufacturers of areca flatware were active in and around Tiruchi, even though the tree is not native to this region. As they are completely biodegradable, areca sheath vessels were preferred by mass caterers after plastic disposables were banned. The small bowls ( donnai) used to serve prasadam in temples, were particularly popular.

But travel restrictions and fuel price rises have bitten into this cottage industry, forcing many to close down their units.

“The lockdown restrictions hit us badly because we couldn’t source our raw material on time. Though I am still supplying to regular customers in Canada and Germany, it is less easy to find domestic buyers,” J. Santhosh Mary, who runs J.S. Enterprises from her home in Valadi, 18 km from Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

Ms. Santhosh Mary sources the spathes, a sheath that encases the flower cluster of the areca and falls off naturally, from agents in Salem district, buying 3,000 to 5,000 pieces according to the demand. The sheaths are collected from Thuraiyur, Thammampatti and Namakkal.

They are made pliant by being soaked in water, and then drained before they are cut on a machine using heat compression. Vessels have to be dried completely in sunlight before they can be used.

The sheaths are available only from January to June, so manufacturers have to maintain their stock to make it last through the year.

With the frequent closures during lockdown, Ms. Santhosh Mary downsized her home-based unit to 10 machines from 20. She is hoping to expand operations in a different location to include 40 machines as the demand grows. “We are able to sell our plates for a higher price to customers in Canada and Germany, but Indian buyers want to pay us nothing more than ₹2 or ₹3 per plate, when it costs us at least ₹4.50 to make one,” she said. “Many manufacturers in Tiruchi have been forced out of business during lockdown because they could not manage the supply chain of raw material and sales.”

J. Samuel of Promise Plate Industries said the low profit margin had made him shift operations from Kattur to Bengaluru. “The areca sheaths are available at a much better rate in Karnataka because it is more widely grown here than in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

While the demand is steady, Mr. Samuel said that it was still difficult to fulfil orders satisfactorily. “Areca farmers have raised the sheath prices. The high price of diesel has added to my overheads. Not many people may be able to sustain this constant shift in prices,” he said.