Tiruchirapalli

Unauthorised structure sealed

City Corporation officials sealed an unauthorised structure at Rajappa Nagar here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the site owner, Abdul Khadeem obtained the civic body’s approval for constructing a house on a 2,300 square feet plot at Rajappa Nagar. However, he started constructing a convention hall measuring around 5,500 square feet at the site.

On learning about the violation of building plan by the applicant, the civic body issued a notice and sealed the premises on Tuesday afternoon.

The officials also issued a warning to civil engineers that stern action would be initiated against them if they were found assisting the violators.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 7:39:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/unauthorised-structure-sealed/article65942420.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY