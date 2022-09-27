Unauthorised structure sealed

City Corporation officials sealed an unauthorised structure at Rajappa Nagar here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the site owner, Abdul Khadeem obtained the civic body’s approval for constructing a house on a 2,300 square feet plot at Rajappa Nagar. However, he started constructing a convention hall measuring around 5,500 square feet at the site.

On learning about the violation of building plan by the applicant, the civic body issued a notice and sealed the premises on Tuesday afternoon.

The officials also issued a warning to civil engineers that stern action would be initiated against them if they were found assisting the violators.