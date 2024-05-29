Unauthorised parking of auto rickshaws hinders traffic flow in Tiruchi

Unauthorised parking of auto rickshaws has increasingly become a hindrance to the movement of traffic and pedestrians in many parts of the city.

While pedestrians complain that the vehicles cause obstructions, motorists say they find it inconvenient to negotiate curves. The issue has been persistent in several residential areas, blocking the free flow of vehicular movement.

One such location where parked autorickshaws cause inconvenience to motorists is near the Ponnagar Third Main Road towards Central Bus Stand. “During peak hours it becomes difficult to manoeuvre the vehicle due to the presence of autorickshaws, especially on the corner of the road,” said C. Balasubramanian, an activist.

At places like temples, bus stands and commercial establishments, auto rickshaws are seen parked in a line, taking away a considerable carriageway space, leading to chocking of traffic flow. “In their competition to take more passengers, the drivers park many autorickshaws on the road. The commuters are forced to haggle with the auto drivers while standing on the road,” said V. Anand, a road user.

The situation is worse when there are pavements, like the Tiruchi-Dindigul Road near National College, where most of the carriageway is being encroached. In some places auto rickshaws are even parked on pedestrian platforms, restricting their movement.

Road Safety activist P. Ayyarappan said: “Most of the roads are encroached by either hawkers, eateries or parked vehicles, causing inconvenience to the public. The officials should regulate traffic and put an end to the nuisance before it turns for the worse.”

When contacted, a senior traffic official said complaints had been from residents and road users in the city. “Steps will be taken to ensure free flow of traffic where the issue is perennial.”

