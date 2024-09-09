GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unauthorised parking causes traffic snarls on Pudukottai Main Road in Tiruchi

While pedestrians complain that the vehicles cause obstructions, motorists say they find it tough to negotiate the free left; police say steps taken to regulate traffic

Published - September 09, 2024 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Unauthorised parking of autorickshaws and two-wheelers reduce space for movement of vehicles on Pudukottai Main Road. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Indiscriminate and unauthorised parking of autorickshaws and two-wheelers on Pudukottai Main Road in Tiruchi has been hindering vehicular traffic and posing a threat to road users.

The road, which connects TVS Tollgate, witnesses heavy congestion almost right through the day. While pedestrians complain that the vehicles cause obstructions, motorists say they find it tough to negotiate the free left.

Traffic snarls turn acute during peak hours and parking of vehicles on either side of the road adds to the woes of the public. Two-wheelers are seen parked on the left side of the road, which houses many commercial establishments and eateries while autorickshaws are parked on the right one after the other, adjacent to the traffic signal, reducing the carriageway.

“As the route connects important parts of the city, the movement of vehicles is more on the stretch and due to the frequent traffic congestion, it becomes difficult for motorists,” said G. Prakash, a road user.

On-road parking reduces the effective width of the road, forcing vehicles to slow down and leading to traffic congestion. Of late, roadside eateries and vendors have come to occupy the road. Encroachments by street vendors on the pedestrian platforms also add to the problem. “Haphazard parking has turned driving into a nightmare. Many shoppers park their vehicles wherever open space is available on the road,” Mr. Prakash added.

According to road safety activist P. Ayyarappan, an effective traffic management plan should be employed. “Most of the roads are encroached by either hawkers, eateries or parked vehicles, causing inconvenience to the public. The officials should regulate traffic and put an end to the nuisance before it turns for the worse,” he said.

A senior police official said that steps were taken to address the parking rule violations in the city to make space available for traffic flow.

