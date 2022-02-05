Unaccounted money, valuables were seized from RTO’s residence

THANJAVUR

05 February 2022 16:58 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹5.50 lakh, gold jewellery weighing around 100 sovereigns and documents of movable and immovable assets from the local residence of a Regional Transport Officer (RTO) posted in Pudukottai.

A DVAC team entered the house of Jaishankar, 55, at Krishna Nagar here on Friday morning and began the search that went on till 4 a.m. the next day, The officials seized unaccounted money and other valuables as the RTO was unable to provide documents to establish that he had bought/acquired them with his salary and other legitimate income.

The officials also seized the keys of two bank lockers in his name, documents relating to more than 10 bank accounts operated in the name of his wife, besides three bank accounts in his name, keys of five cars and documents pertaining to his house (estimated to be worth ₹3 crore) in Krishna Nagar, farmhouse in Tiruchi district and petrol bunk in Thanjavur.

Jaishankar served as RTO in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Kumbakonam before being posted at Pudukkottai, sources said.