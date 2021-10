29 October 2021 18:59 IST

THANJAVUR

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption personnel have seized unaccounted money of around ₹ 30,000 on the Regional Transport Office premises here on Friday. The team led by DSP Raju entered the RTO office premises around 2 p.m. and seized around the money from two agents and from three places in the office.

Advertising

Advertising