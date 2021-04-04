Unaccounted cash seized

A surprise check conducted jointly by police and revenue officials at the house of a contractor for projects at Ezhil Nagar here on Sunday led to seizure of ₹2.57 lakh unaccounted money.

Acting on inputs that the contractor’'Sothupaalai’ Murugesan, a supporter of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar contesting in Viralimalai Assembly constituency, was in possession of a huge amount of cash allegedly meant for distribution to voters, the team swung into operation in the morning.

Expenditure Observer Dinesh Kumar Meena was present in the house for sometime when the check was being carried out, said police sources.

The operation lasted nearly four hours. The seized cash would be produced in court, the sources added.