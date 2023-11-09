Unaccounted cash seized from the Labour Department office

November 09, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Unaccounted cash totalling ₹76,220 was seized from the Labour Department Office at Tiruvarur on Thursday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. According to sources, the raid was conducted by the DVAC personnel based on information received by them regarding the ‘collection of money’ at the office in view of Deepavali festival. The amount was seized from Vasanthakumar, assistant commissioner (Enforcement), Tiruvarur District Labour Department Office, and a case has been booked, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.